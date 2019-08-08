Independence man convicted of animal torture

A Buchanan County jury found an Independence man guilty of animal torture Thursday.

Jason O'Neil Johnson found guilty of Animal Torture (Courtesy: Buchanan County)

Jason O'Neil Johnson, 42, of Independence, was found guilty of animal torture after beating his family dog.

In May 2019, he held down the family dog and repeatedly beat her with a belt and his fists. The incident happened because the dog had chewed a pair of sunglasses.

Johnson then told his son to record part of the beating to send to the other children to show them the consequences of not putting the dog in a kennel when they leave.

Animal torture can carry a prison sentence of up to years as well as a fine up to $6,250. Anyone convicted of this crime must carry out a psychological evaluation along with community service.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.