Man found dead in wheelchair in Des Moines parking lot

Police are questioning two people after a man's body was found in a wheelchair at a convenience store parking lot Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., station KCCI said security at the Quick Trip at Martin Luthor King Jr. Parkway and Hickman Road called police to report an incident. Witnesses said two people pushed the man into the parking lot before running from the scene.

Authorities believe the man died from a drug overdose, according to station KCCI.

Charges have not officially been announced.

The man's name has not been released.