Man falls from beam at Cedar Rapids construction site

A construction worker is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a beam at a downtown Cedar Rapids construction site.

Greg Buelow, a spokesperson for the City of Cedar Rapids, says police, fire, and ambulance were called to the alley in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue SE after a person was found laying on the ground.

Buelow says the victim, a man in his mid to late 40's, had fallen from a beam while working at a construction site.

The man was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital with what Buelow calls "life-threatening" injuries.