Dubuque teen facing charges, including attempted murder, in shooting cases

Police in Dubuque have arrested a teenager they said is responsible for two different shootings since the beginning of the month.

Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, of Dubuque, is facing felony charges, including attempted murder, in the two shootings.

Police investigators said Bogovich chased and fired a gun at a man in the area of Foye and West Locust Streets on July 9th. Officers arrived on scene and located several 9-mm shell casings.

Bogovich was also identified as the suspect of a shooting that occurred on July 15th, in 500 block of Pickett Street. Investigators said that Bogovich shot at a home several times before getting into a vehicle that left the area. While in the vehicle, Bogovich accidentally discharged his firearm and shot an 18-year-old man in the back. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bogovich is charged as an adult with attempted murder in the July 9th case. He is charged as an adult with Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and going armed with intent for the shooting on July 15th.

He is currently being held in the Dubuque County Jail.