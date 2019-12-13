Man faces several charges after painting stolen truck, crashing in Cedar Rapids

A 28-year-old man is facing many charges after police said he stole a truck, painted it black and put stolen plates on it.

Just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 11, police tried to stop Austin Jackson in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids after he crossed into oncoming traffic before turning into an alley between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue SE.

When officers tried to pull him over, Jackson turned into an adjacent alley before turning on to the 1100 block of 16th Street. He then went through a stop sign at 16th Street and 12th Avenue SE and continued heading west. He hit the curb and a speed limit sign then tried to run away on foot before officers arrested him.

Officers said they found methamphetamine and marijuana on his person.

It was determined that the 2014 Dodge Ram truck Jackson was driving was stolen Dec. 4 from Cassill Motors on 16th Avenue SW. Inside the truck, officers found a replica firearm along with several stolen debit and credit cards.

Authorities also found a driver’s license, social security card, a laptop and a pair of shoes which were stolen on Dec. 10, the police department said.

Police said they also tied to Jackson to a residential burglary that happened on Nov. 4 in the 1400 block of Sierra Drive NE. He had the victim's license during the traffic stop.

Jackson is charged with several traffic, drug and theft charges, according to police. He is currently in the Linn County jail.

He also faces a theft charge for stealing plates from a vehicle in the 3600 block of 16th Avenue SW.

Authorities said Jackson also had warrants out for his arrest.