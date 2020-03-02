Man faces sentencing in Sioux City for dependent adult abuse

A Sioux City man accused of looting the checking account of a nursing home resident has pleaded guilty.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 53-year-old Ronald Taylor entered the plea last week to a charge of dependent adult abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for April 21.

Woodbury County District Court records say Taylor held a power of attorney for the man, who has dementia and can't handle his finances.

The records say Taylor spent nearly $23,000 of the man's money since July 28, 2017, wiping out the man's account.