Man faces OWI charges after crashing down river bank

A Cedar Rapids driver is facing OWI charges after crashing a vehicle down a river bank Saturday morning. According to Cedar Rapids police, at around 1 a.m. officers witnessed 22-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez-Castaneda stop at the intersection of 7th Ave SE and 2nd Street SE near downtown Cedar Rapids.

Police in Cedar Rapids say a driver drove his car over a bike trail and down the bank of the Cedar River near downtown early Saturday, February 15, 2020. (CEDAR RAPIDS POLICE)

Police said in a Facebook post that the driver then continued westbound towards the Cedar River. Gonzalez-Castaneda then crossed through the Great America Financial Services building parking lot, over a bike trail and down the river bank.

The car became stuck in the trees before reaching the water. Officers had to break a window to rescue the driver. He was not injured.

