Man drives through Linn County cornfield, charged with OWI

A 23-year-old man has been charged after deputies say he drove through a Linn County cornfield before he got stuck and his vehicle caught fire as he tried to drive away.

Nicholas Dukes is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, deputies said Dukes lost control near Sisley Grove Road NW and E Avenue, entered a cornfield and got stuck in a ditch. He overheated the vehicle as he tried to leave the scene, and it caught fire.

Dukes went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A mugshot for Dukes was not immediately available.