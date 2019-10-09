Man dies in accident on Dubuque County farm

A man was killed in what authorities are describing as a farming accident on Wednesday evening.

(Image: MGN)

At around 7:00 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office received a call about an accident in a rural area south of Dubuque. The exact location was not given by officials.

Emergency responders found a 61-year-old man pinned between the dump box, which is the part that lifts upward on a dump truck, and the truck's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Authorities believe that the man was working on the frame of the truck when the dump box came down upon him.

Key West Ambulance and the Dubuque County Medical Examiner were also involved in the investigation.