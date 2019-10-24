Man dies after being hit by car in Grundy Center parking lot

A 29-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a convenience store in eastern Iowa.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, police in Grundy Center were called to a Casey's store at 504 G Avenue for a pedestrian accident.

Authorities said a 77-year-old driver of a Buick Lucerne was backing out of a parking space when he accelerated suddenly and hit Anthony Guyer. Guyer was pinned between the Buick and a trailer attached to his work vehicle.

Police said the vehicle continued to back up and came to rest against the northeast wall of the store.

First responders took Guyer, 29, of Aplington, Iowa, to Grundy County Memorial Hospital then to UIHC where he died Wednesday night.

Grundy Center police are investigating the incident. There was no immediate word on charges.