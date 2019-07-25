Man dies after apartment fire last Friday in Marion

Marion Fire Department released Thursday that one person has died from injuries sustained in an apartment fire last Friday.

The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 180 Southview Drive last Friday after getting reports of smoke showing at an apartment building. One victim was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. That person has now died from those injuries.

Marion firefighters released the name of the victim as 72-year-old Philip C. Wallace.

They determined the cause of the fire was from the ignition of a combustible cloth material in the microwave.