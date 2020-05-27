Man dies after accident on I-80 in Cedar County

A man has died after an accident on I-80 in Cedar County, Iowa just after 9 p.m. on May 26.

Officials say James Duane Feyerherm, 66, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was driving a semi eastbound on I-80, near mile marker 261, when the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the treeline on the south side of the roadway.

Feyerherm was taken to University of Iowa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say they believe Feyerherm's death was due to an unknown medical condition, but are awaiting autopsy results.

The accident remains under investigation.