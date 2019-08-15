Man crashes into squad car while trying to escape Dubuque police

Police arrested a Dubuque man after he crashed into three vehicles while trying to escape police.

Dakota Kirkpatrick was driving 20 miles over the speed limit on Saturday, according to police. It happened at around 12:30 in the morning on Loras Boulevard, near the University of Dubuque.

Kirkpatrick,18, tried to outdrive police, before hitting three vehicles, including one squad car. Documents show Kirkpatrick was intoxicated during this time.

He faces numerous charges, including eluding and operating while under the influence.

