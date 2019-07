A jury has convicted an Iowa City man on several charges for sexually assaulting a minor.

It found Jeffry Waite guilty of lascivious conduct with a minor and five counts of third degree sexual abuse. The charges stemmed from accusations that Waite forced the victim to have sex and touched her inappropriately at various times from 2015 to 2017.

His sentencing will be August 21. He faces up to 51 years in prison and will also have to register as a sex offender.