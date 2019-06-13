Man connected to Chris Bagley's death pleads guilty to two felony charges

A Cedar Rapids man who had ties to murder victim Chris Bagley pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to two charges in a separate federal case.

Paul Hoff was the owner of the home where Bagley was last seen alive.

The 40-year-old Hoff pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Together, the two federal felony charges will carry a minimum of ten years in prison. Both charges will carry a minimum five year sentence, that according to the plea deal, must be served consecutively with no chance of parole. The maximum sentence could carry life in prison.

Hoff will be sentenced at a later date.