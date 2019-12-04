Man connected to Chris Bagley death pleads not guilty

One of the people charged in connection with the death of Chris Bagley has pleaded not guilty.

Paul Hoff faces charges of obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse. He is the owner of the Cedar Rapids home where authorities say Bagley died.

Court documents show Drew Blahnik stabbed Bagley to death in December of 2018 during a fight over drugs. He and Drew Wagner face first degree murder charges.

Authorities say Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley's body in front of a home at 4069 Soutter Avenue Northeast in Cedar Rapids. Officials found his body in March.

Hoff is already serving a 14 year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearms charges.

