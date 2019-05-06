Man connected to Chris Bagley case pleads guilty to federal charge

A man police say was one of the last people to see Chris Bagley alive has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Logan Gerber (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

According to federal court records, Logan Gerber pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Federal investigators say Gerber was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun on June 9, 2018, after being convicted of using marijuana and methamphetamine.

Gerber will remain behind bars until his sentencing date.

No one has been charged with the murder of Chris Bagley.