Deputies: Man charged after getting naked on top of northeastern Iowa water tower

An eastern Iowa man is facing charges after authorities said he climbed a water tower and removed his clothes, all after his truck caught fire earlier.

At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Allamakee deputies responded to Iron Mine Drive for a pickup truck fire. Its owner, Ryan Peters, 34, of Waukon, was nowhere to be found, according to deputies.

Firefighters put the fire out.

Later that night, around 9:05 p.m., deputies said Peters climbed a 65-foot water tower at the Allamakee Sheriff's Office and Jail on Highway 9 in Waukon, which is about one mile from where his truck caught fire.

Peters took off all his clothes after refusing to come down.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, Peters finally came down and deputies took him into custody. He was charged with trespassing and interfering with official acts.



