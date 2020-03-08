Man charged with theft after short pursuit in Cedar Rapids

A man is charged with theft after he left Cedar Rapids police on a short pursuit Sunday morning.

Police say around 4:04 a.m., they stopped an SUV pulling a trailer near 2nd Street and 22nd Avenue SW. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and identify himself and then drove away.

Police were in pursuit for around 2 minutes before the SUV went off the road near Bowling Street SW, just south of 33rd Avenue. The driver then ran on foot.

Police determined the trailer had been stolen from Scott County. The driver is charged with felony theft, felony eluding, and other traffic charges.