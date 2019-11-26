Man charged with murdering Michelle Martinko wants change of venue

Lawyers for the man accused of murdering Michelle Martinko are requesting a change of venue for his trial.

Jerry Burns, 65, is charged with murder in the case Currently, his jury trial is set for Feb. 10 and would be in Linn County, the place where Martinko died.

Martinko disappeared almost 40 years ago in December 1979 when she went shopping at what was then the Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids. She was 18 years old at the time.

Police say Burns fatally stabbed Martinko in her family's car outside the mall, and her body was found the next day.

Investigators say DNA evidence links Burns to her murder. They announced his arrest last year.

