Iowa man charged with murder in deadly wrong-way crash on I-80

An Iowa City man now faces first degree murder charges in a wrong-way crash on I-80.

In June, Iowa State Patrol said Stephen Lucore, 32, of Iowa City, drove the wrong way near Tiffin and Oxford when he crashed head-on with David Sawyer, 31, of Frisco, Texas.

Authorities say Lucore was driving 80 miles per hour when the crash happened.

David's passenger, Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Lucore's arraignment is set for Friday.