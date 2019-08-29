Man charged with murder in I-80 wrong-way crash to undergo mental evaluation

Officials are ordering an Iowa City man accused of murdering another person in a wrong-way crash to undergo a mental evaluation.

Stephen Lucore, 32, faces first-degree murder charges for the crash on I-80 in June.

Iowa State Patrol said he drove the wrong way between Tiffin and Oxford when he crashed head-on with David Sawyer, 31, of Frisco, Texas.

Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, David's passenger, was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died from his injuries.

A court document says Lucore told a trooper that he was trying to kill himself by driving against traffic.