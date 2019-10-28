Man charged with first-degree murder in weekend Burlington death

A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a Burlington man on Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Moshun Dee Reed, 19, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree murder, a class A felony.

At around 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, authorities with the Burlington Police Department were called to 1216 Stowe Street on a report of an unspecified issue. Officers discovered the body of Tito Randall Kingsby, 36, of Burlington, inside the home.

An autopsy on Kingsby is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, October 30, at the State Medical Examiner's office.

An investigation is ongoing by the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Those with information are encouraged to call the Burlington Police at (319) 753-8375 or CrimeStoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Reed is being held at the Des Moines County Jail without bond.