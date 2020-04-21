Man charged with attempted murder in Coralville was father of Iowa City victim

Police in Coralville have released more details in its allegations against a man accused of shooting another person on Monday night.

Tyris D. Winters, 41, of Peoria (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

Tyris D. Winters, 41, of Peoria, Illinois, was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident in the 600 block of First Avenue on Monday night. Police say that Winters opened fire on another man before fleeing on foot.

Coralville Police now say that Winters is the father of Kejuan Winters, 21, who was shot and killed in Iowa City earlier on Monday. Tyris allegedly sought out the man to confront him on the death of Kejuan.

Coralville and Iowa City police are working together on the now-connected cases.

Iowa City Area Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. They can be contacted, anonymously, at (319) 358-TIPS, their website, or by using the P3 Tips app.