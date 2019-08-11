Man charged with arson after police say he broke into apartment and started a fire

An eastern Iowa man is now charged with arson and burglary after authorities say he broke into an apartment and started a fire.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, sheriff’s deputies extinguished a fire in the 300 block of 220th Street West in Winthrop.

An investigation revealed that someone had broken into an apartment and had lit multiple flammable/explosive devices in the home’s basement.

Authorities arrested Harry Federspiel, 21, of Independence and charged him with first degree arson and first degree burglary.

A search warrant at Federspiel’s home turned up items that were believed to be used in the crime, including masks, black clothing, newspapers, and gloves.

