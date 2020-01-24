Man charged with OWI after crash in Cedar Rapids Friday night

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the snow on the side of the road Friday night around 9 p.m.

Police reported that the crash happened near 19th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast. The driver was traveling north when he lost control, driving through a yard and ended up in the snow on the side of the road.

21-year-old Dillion Diltz of Cedar Rapids is accused of operating while intoxicated, failing to maintain control, and an expired register station.