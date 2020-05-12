Man charged with Chris Bagley's murder to enter guilty plea, as unsealed warrant reveals new details in case

One of the men accused of murdering Chris Bagley will enter a guilty plea.

Drew Wagner, 34 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Drew Wagner is scheduled to have a plea hearing on June 22, and he will have until the Friday before that date to tell the court which charges he’s pleading guilty to.

Wagner is currently charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction prosecution in the 2018 death of Bagley.

Bagley left his home in Walker on Dec. 13, 2018, and never returned. Nearly three months later, investigators discovered his body buried behind a southeast Cedar Rapids home, and an autopsy showed he died of stab wounds.

An unsealed search warrant reveals more details from what the men charged in connection to the case claim happened the night Bagley was killed.

A search warrant application from March of 2019 details the accounts given to investigators by three men — Paul Hoff, Drew Wagner, and Drew Blahnik. Investigators spoke with all three of them in February of 2019, not long before they found Bagley's body.

Hoff told them he was at his trailer on Mount Vernon Road with Bagley early the morning of December 14, 2018. He said Wagner then called him, asking if Bagley was there, and after Hoff told him yes, Wagner and Blahnik showed up. Hoff said Wagner and Bagley got into a “heated discussion” because Wagner believed Bagley had stolen money and marijuana from either himself or Andy Shaw.

Shaw is currently serving an almost-eight-year prison sentence on federal drug and gun charges. For nearly a decade, he brought marijuana from California and Colorado into Iowa as part of a large drug operation.

According to Hoff, the disagreement then got physical, and Hoff said Blahnik pulled out a knife and stabbed Bagley once in the side. According to Hoff’s account, Wagner held Bagley from behind and pulled him to the ground, and then Blahnik stabbed Bagley at least twice more, this time in his neck.

Hoff said they wrapped Bagley’s body in a tarp and put it in Wagner’s truck. According to Hoff, Wagner and Blahnik left and buried the body in the yard behind Wagner’s home on Soutter Avenue SE, where investigators uncovered Bagley’s body in March of 2019.

Hoff is charged with abuse of a corpse and obstructing prosecution, and he’s currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for federal drug and firearms charges, unrelated to this case.

The second account of that night comes from Wagner, who told investigators that he and Blahnik were at Hoff’s trailer with Bagley the night he disappeared. Wagner reiterated Hoff’s claim that he and Bagley got in an argument and fight over drug and money robberies. As Wagner and Bagley were wrestling, Wagner said someone saw a gun tucked in the waistband of Bagley’s pants.

Then Blahnik began to stab Bagley “out of nowhere,” according to Wagner.

Wagner told investigators he and Blahnik left Hoff’s trailer without Bagley’s body, and that Blahnik later returned to get the body. Though Wagner initially told police that he thought Bagley might be buried on his property, which is indeed where Bagley was buried, Wagner later recanted and said he thought Bagley was buried on Hoff’s property.

The third account is that of Blahnik, who’s also charged with Bagley’s murder. Blahnik told investigators that he and Wagner went to Hoff’s trailer the night Bagley was killed to get methamphetamines, which evolved into an argument between Bagley and Wagner. While Wagner and Bagley were wrestling, Blahnik said Wagner yelled, “Gun, gun,” as Bagley was reaching toward his back pocket.

Blahnik confessed that he did stab Bagley, but he claims it was to protect Wagner.

Blahnik is also charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstructing prosecution.