Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Center Point

Authorities have now announced charges against an Urbana man after a woman died in a hit-and-run crash.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Bret Klima with multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash, according to court documents.

On Dec. 1, police responded to a report of a crash at Bully's North bar in Center Point.

The caller said a vehicle hit two pedestrians in the parking lot of the bar.

Deputies found 50-year-old Kimberley Swore dead at the scene. Responders treated another man for his injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver who hit the two left but they later identified him as Bret Klima.