Man charged in connection to fire at Waterloo restaurant

Police in Waterloo said they have charged a man with arson following a fire at the Wishbone Restaurant.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of March 5. An officer reported seeing smoke coming from 201 W. 18th Street.

Chief Pat Treloar says it appears the fire had been working well before the officer spotted it while on patrol, and part of the building sustained significant smoke and fire damage throughout.

Waterloo police said they've charged Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras, 29, with second-degree arson. He had already been in custody for an attempted armored car robbery on March 11.