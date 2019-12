The Manchester man accused in the death of Michelle Martinko 40 years ago is asking to have DNA evidence used to arrest him removed from his trial.

Police arrested Jerry Burns, 65, in Dec. 2018 for stabbing and killing then 18-year-old Martinko.

An attorney for Burns filed a motion Thursday to exclude DNA evidence police lifted from a straw Burns had discarded last year. The motion says police didn't have a warrant to seize the tossed-out straw.