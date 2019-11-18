Man charged in Des Moines stand off tells judge 'I am Jesus'

The man charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a standoff in Des Moines Sunday morning appeared in court Monday.

Troy Donald Ramero Ruggles appears before a Polk County judge. He's accused of shooting toward officers during a standoff incident on Nov. 17. (KCCI)

Troy Donald Ramero Ruggles, 25, is charged with counts of attempted murder of a police officer in addition to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

When the judge asked if his name was Troy Ruggles he replied with “No, I am Jesus.” He also told the judge he had his own lawyer.

KCCI-TV reports the judge set a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Police responded to 3560 E. Douglas Ave. at 4:53 a.m. Sunday to investigates shots fired in an apartment. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire.

Police said the shooter then barricaded himself in an apartment before members of the Metro STAR Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with the man. They then entered the apartment and took him into custody.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed to KCCI that authorities took Ruggles into custody just before 9 a.m.