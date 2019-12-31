Man charged in Chris Bagley's death wants trial moved out of Linn County

One of the men charged in the death of a Walker man wants his trial moved out of Linn County.

Drew Wagner is pleading not guilty to several charges, including 1st-degree murder in the death of Chris Bagley. Court documents show he wants the trial moved out for several reasons, including extensive media coverage on the case.

Wagner's trial is set to start July 6th.

Chris Bagley went missing in December of last year from his home. Investigators found his body buried in the outside of a Cedar Rapids home in March.

A federal agent testified that they believe Wagner held down Bagley when another man, Drew Blahnik, stabbed him. Blahnik is also charged with Bagley's murder.