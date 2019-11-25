Man charged following crash involving tanker truck in Buchanan County

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a two-vehicle charged involving a tanker truck that sent another man to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Benjamin McAllen, of Arlington, crossed the centerline of Highway 187 south of Lamont Sunday just after 4 p.m.

A tanker truck swerved to avoid a head-on crash, but they sideswiped. A passenger in McAllen's vehicle went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies arrested McAllen who faces charges related to the crash and driving with a suspended license.

