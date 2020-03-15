Man charged after early morning shots fired incident in Cedar Rapids

One person was arrested following reports of gunfire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Latrell Sasseen, 18, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to reports of shots being fired in the area of the 1000 block of F Avenue NW.

Officers arrived to the scene and detained multiple people in the area. In addition, officers located a handgun. Following an investigation, Sasseen was arrested.

Nobody was injured in the incident.