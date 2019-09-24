Man charged after four dogs found dead in eastern Iowa home

A Buchanan County man is now facing charges after four dogs were found dead and more than a dozen others were removed from a Brandon home in August.

On. Aug. 12, deputies and animal rescuers responded to a home at 707 South Street for a report of animals living in poor conditions, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Four dogs were found dead and 18 others were removed from what is being described as "horrendous" conditions. (Buchanan County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

On. Aug. 12, deputies and animal rescuers responded to a home at 707 South Street for a report of animals living in poor conditions. Four dogs were found dead and 18 others were removed from what is being described as "horrendous" conditions. The home was not climate controlled and there was no food or water for the animals.

In a criminal complaint, authorities noted the home was covered in garbage and feces.

The sheriff's office called in Wildthunder WARS to help move the dogs away from the residence to a facility for medical evaluation.

Following a two-month-long long investigation, authorities arrested David Rogers, 61, on Sept. 18, for multiple charges, including 18 counts of animal neglect.

Authorities have seen several cases of animal neglect and abuse in recent months. In Ames, city animal control rescued 41 animals and found 60 in an apartment back in August. These included fish, lizards, parakeets, small rodents, and snakes. They called it one of the worst animal hoarding cases they've seen.

Also in August, Bremer county deputies and Sumner police found 15 dead cats and dogs. They also rescued 13 animals. Two people now face 28 counts of animal neglect.