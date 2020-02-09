Man charged after one found dead at Marshalltown correctional facility

The Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a man was found deceased Tuesday morning in his room at the Marshalltown Residential Facility.

According to television station KCCI, at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, authorities found Derek Jones, 31, dead in his room while on probation supervision. The Division of Criminal Investigation investigated since the death happened in a DOC facility.

Adam Younis, 36, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. He's being held at the Marshall County Jail. At the time, Younis was in a work-release program with the DOC while living at the residential facility.

DCI is still investigating the incident, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

