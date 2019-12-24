Man caught allegedly in the act of burglarizing Iowa City home on security camera

An eagle-eyed homeowner spotted an unusual person in their home while they were out of town on Monday, whom police caught while he was walking out of the front door.

Adrian Alonzo Dickerson, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, Iowa City Police officers were sent to 224 Orchard Street after a homeowner, who was not at home, was alerted to the presence of somebody in the home by their security camera system.

Officers said they met Dickerson at the front door of the house when he was leaving the home. He allegedly told officers that he saw a side door open and entered the home. While inside, officers said Dickerson turned some of the security cameras away and took a canister of pepper spray from the house.

Police said that Dickerson was carrying a knife with a four-inch blade in a backpack.

Dickerson is being held at the Johnson County Jail.