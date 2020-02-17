Elderly man calls northwest Iowa police because he is lonely; officers keep him company

Two police officers in Milford, Iowa, made a special Valentine's Day visit after receiving a 911 call from an elderly man.

When officers arrived he explained he was lonely and wanted someone to talk to. So, the two officers pulled up chairs and said they would keep him company.

A Facebook post showed one of the officers with the man, but the post has since been removed.

In an edited post, the Milford Police Department said quote..."This career isn't about making arrests, giving people tickets, it's about helping others out in their time of need."