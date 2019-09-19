Man dies shortly after arrest on drug charges in Grundy County

A man booked into the Grundy County jail following a traffic stop which resulted in an OWI and drug charge died at the hospital after suffering a medical issue.

On Wednesday, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office stopped Ricky Sigler on A Avenue near M Avenue in Grundy Center.

During the stop, deputies arrested Sigler, 39, on a third-offense OWI and third-offense possession of methamphetamine.

After deputies booked Sigler into the county jail, he reportedly suffered a medical issue and went to Grundy County Memorial Hospital where he died.

The Office of State Medical Examiner in Ankeny will perform an autopsy on the body.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident which is in line with standard protocol.