Man arrested in rash of car burglaries in Ainsworth

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries in the area, according to law enforcement officials on Monday.

Darrian Lee Nicholson, 21, of Ainsworth, was arrested and charged with ongoing criminal conduct. This is a class B felony which is punishable with up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, September 6, officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said that Nicholson admitted to law enforcement that he had broken multiple vehicles in Ainsworth since May 2019, with investigators believing a connection to at least 20 break-in reports between August 26 and August 29.

Nicholson told a sheriff's deputy that he had entered the vehicles without permission in order to steal money that was in them, according to the filing. He also said that some of the vehicles had the keys inside of them, stating that he could have stolen the vehicles but did not choose to do so.

Nicholson is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. His initial court appearance is on September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.