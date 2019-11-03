Man arrested in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man for a deadly shooting over the weekend in Cedar Rapids.
Officers arrested Jermaine Walker at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they found the 36-year-old man inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 4035 Mount Vernon Road Southeast.
He faces several charges including first-degree murder, going armed with intent, intimidation with a weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Police responded to a shooting at 932 38th Street Southeast at 5:43 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a man inside a home with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim, 31-year-old Wayne Jones, later died.
Jones' body is at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.