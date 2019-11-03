Man arrested in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

Police arrested a man for a deadly shooting over the weekend in Cedar Rapids.

Officers arrested Jermaine Walker at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found the 36-year-old man inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 4035 Mount Vernon Road Southeast.

He faces several charges including first-degree murder, going armed with intent, intimidation with a weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police responded to a shooting at 932 38th Street Southeast at 5:43 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man inside a home with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim, 31-year-old Wayne Jones, later died.

Jones' body is at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.