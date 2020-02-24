Man arrested in West Union for alleged sexual abuse against 15-year-old girl

A brief investigation into an alleged sexual assault culminated with a search of a northeast Iowa home and one arrest, according to law enforcement.

James Douglas Hill, 22, of West Union, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse on Friday, February 21, 2020.

According to court filings, Hill allegedly committed the sexual abuse by having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl the day before at his residence in West Union, which the victim told police. A police search of the victim's cell phone allegedly showed text messages between Hill and the victim talking about the sex acts.

Hill was released from Fayette County Jail on a $10,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued against him for the victim.