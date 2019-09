Iowa City police arrested a man they say tried to abduct a three-year-old.

(COURTESY PHOTO)

Police say, Rodney Bryant, 24, picked up the three-year-old last night and carried the child a short distance before the mom stopped him. The family didn't know the man.

This happened in the 2,000 of Taylor Drive in Iowa City. Bryant returned the child and ran. Police arrested him on felony kidnapping charges.