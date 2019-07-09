Man arrested for possession of stolen property at Coralville hotel

A man was arrested for possession of stolen property that was located at a Coralville hotel, authorities said Tuesday.

Dharmesh Patel, 30, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, members of the Coralville Police Department executed a search warrant on the Baymont Inn & Suites, located at 200 6th Street.

This warrant was backed by information gathered by the Stevens Point, Wisconsin Police Department. Patel was the subject of an identity theft investigation, which officials said caused more than $100,000 in stolen losses to several victims. They had determined that at least some of the property obtained illegally through stolen identities was located at the hotel.

A warrant for Patel's arrest is also active in the Stevens Point jurisdiction.

Patel is being held at the Johnson County Jail. The investigation into the matter continues.