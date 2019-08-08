Man arrested for dining-and-dashing in eastern Iowa at it again

An alleged serial dine-and-dasher throughout eastern Iowa may be at it again.

Courtesy: KCCI

Tracy Haas was arrested in Scott county in October of last year after reportedly dining and dashing in Black Hawk County. Several restaurants in eastern Iowa posted pictures of him claiming he had eaten there and left without paying the bill.

Haas was also wanted for walking away from a work-release program in Waterloo.

Now in Ames, Haas has been arrested again for reportedly skipping on paying Campustown bar on a $25 tab, according to KCCI. He's also being accused of dipping out on the bill at Claxon's Smokehouse and Grill in July.

In early August, when someone was dining and dashing at a few Ames establishments, tracking the suspect only took a matter of time.

When he entered Es Tas, the manager told KCCI off-camera he recognized Haas from social media but did not put it together until Haas left without paying. The manager lit up social media and the phone lines to other Campustown hangouts.

Haas was reportedly arrested at Sips in Campustown and booked into the Story County Jail for a parole violation and was subsequently served an arrest warrant for dining and dashing.

He has since been released and now is in the Polk County Jail on theft charges.