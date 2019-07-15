Man arrested for allegedly driving drunk, hitting multiple objects before rolling a vehicle

A man in Decorah was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly driving drunk and losing control of his vehicle.

Brandon Henry, 35, of Cresco, was charged with operating while under the influence-second offense, speeding, and failure to maintain control.

At around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff's officials responded to a report of a drunk driver. Officials said that Henry was driving on College Drive at excessive speeds, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle entered private property, driving over a tree and breaking through a fence. It also collided with a swing set and other shrubberies in the backyard of a home. The vehicle crossed Sunset Drive, colliding with a large tree in the yard of a different residence, which caused it to roll onto its top.

Nobody was injured in the incident.