Man arrested following rollover crash near Dubuque airport

A report of a rollover crash led to charges being filed against the vehicle's driver on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Brayton Ragsdale, 21, of Maquoketa, was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

At around 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to a report of a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Merline Lane.

Deputies believe that Ragsdale's vehicle entered the ditch on the west side of the highway while heading southbound. The vehicle then re-entered the highway but lost control again, entering the median causing it to roll.

Ragsdale received some injuries in the crash but refused further medical treatment after being evaluated by paramedics.

Key West Fire and Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

Ragsdale is being held at the Dubuque County Jail.