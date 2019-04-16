Man arrested, charged with stealing Kernels golf carts, possession of meth

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing multiple golf carts from the Cedar Rapids Kernels facilities after witnesses reported seeing one of the golf carts in a local motel parking lot.

Jose Manuel Trevino, 28, was arrested at the Motel 6 at 3325 Southgate Court SW at around 4:43 a.m. on Tuesday. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Officers were called to the motel after a missing golf cart belonging to the minor league baseball team was seen in the parking lot. They found a backpack belonging to Trevino in the cart. Witnesses told officers that Trevino was the person driving the golf cart in the parking lot earlier in the night.

He was located inside the motel, and officers say they found a scale, pipe, baggies, and methamphetamine in his possession. He was arrested at the motel.

Police found damage to a fence at Veterans Memorial Stadium that they believe Trevino cut to gain access to where the golf carts are parked at the stadium.

A different incident occurred on April 14, when a golf cart was reported stolen from the stadium. That vehicle was found the next day at 3353 Southgate Court SW.

Trevino is being held at the Linn County Jail.