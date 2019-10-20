Man arrested after shots fired on Cedar Rapids' southeast side

A man was arrested on Saturday night after a report of shots being fired in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

Deondre Justin Scott, 29, was arrested and charged with reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and interference with official acts.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, Cedar Rapids Police received multiple reports from residents hearing shots being fired in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE. A nearby officer also reported hearing the shots.

Police said that a vehicle in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue SE was hit by bullets and shell casings were found in the area.

The same officer who heard the shots noticed a vehicle that was leaving the area and pulled it over in the 900 block of 9th Street SE. Scott was driving and a handgun was found in his possession. He was the lone person in the vehicle.

Scott is being held at the Linn County Jail.