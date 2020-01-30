Man arrested after shots fired call in Cedar Rapids

A man is in custody after a shots fired call in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Cedar Rapids police received a shots fired call around 9:21 a.m. on Thursday near the 1200 block of 5th Avenue SE. The investigation determined that two individuals were fighting when it lead to shots being fired.

Eldra Scott Jennings, 23, was arrested soon after the incident happened and charged with felon in possession of a handgun, carrying weapons, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.